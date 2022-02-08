College alumnus sets record on fabricating cost effective advertising LED cube

An alumnus of Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam set a record recently for making ‘biggest cost-effective advertising LED cube’ in Asia Book of Records in the category of technology and innovation.

R.N. Susheel, an Electronics and Communication Engineering student (2016-2020 batch), and his classmates, N.K. Kailash, V. Hari Vignesh and R. Santhosh Kumar, who supported him, started working on the project “LED cube” in 2018 while pursuing their course.

Initially, they built a small text advertising banner that was 100 cm long and breadth of 20 cm with 1,536 LEDs. Later, they developed a feature to announce the notice by sending it wirelessly to the controller. In 2019, they improvised the banner and made it 384 cm long and a breadth of 176 cm. They used this working model to announce internal events like symposiums and competitions at the college.

In 2020, with the guidance of S. Karthikeyan, Assistant Professor of the Department, they converted the entire skeleton of the banner into a cube 99 cm x 98 cm x 145.5 cm.

The LED cube can help market products and services and it was recently recognised by the Asia Book of Records as the “Biggest cost-effective advertising LED cube” in the category of Technology and Innovation.