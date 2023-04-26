HamberMenu
Collectors seeks participation of entrepreneurs to develop mini textile park in Krishnagiri

April 26, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Deepak Jacob held a consultative meeting here on Wednesday on a mini textile park proposed in Krishnagiri.

The Collector sought participation of entrepreneurs to develop the infrastructure in the district.  This project envisages subsidy of ₹2.50 crore and minimum requirement of two acres to house at least three textile units.

Entrepreneurs/developers seeking to participate in the setting up of such a park will have to fulfill the criteria of land; infrastructure (that shall include approach road, water distribution, electricity including captive power plant, effluent treatment, communication facilities); built up area (to include an inspection hall, conference hall, training hall, trading center, warehouse, inputs hall, crèche, canteen, workers hostels); manufacturing floor; machinery and implements.

The government subsidy of ₹2.50 crore is only applicable to the second, third and fourth criteria, according to the district administration. 

Entrepreneurs and developers are invited to participate in the development of a mini textile park in the district proposed under the Ministry of Handlooms and Textiles.  Further details may be ascertained from the Regional Deputy Director, Department of Handlooms, 1 A -2/1, Sangagiri Main Road, Salem – 636 006, (Phone -0427 2913006),or via email on ddtextilessalemregional@gmail.com.

Deputy Director, Salem region S.Hamsaveni;  General Manager of District Industries Center Prasanna Balamurugan among others took part in the meeting.

