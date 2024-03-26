ADVERTISEMENT

Collector’s letter to beat voter fatigue in Dharmapuri

March 26, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - DHARAMPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi handing over personal letters to the postmen of respective polling areas for hand delivery to the voters at their doorstep here at the Collectorate on Tuesday, 26 March 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Voter fatigue? Disinterested in voting? Perhaps a personal letter signed by the Collector could turn the tables. On Tuesday, over 2,700 letters were dispatched to voters of 7 polling stations across Dharmapuri’s five assembly segments inviting them to vote.

Dharmapuri district with its constituencies, which had recorded the highest voter turnout touching over 86%, the highest in the State, in the assembly elections of 2016, battled with lower voter turnout in the last Parliamentary elections in some polling stations. The polling average in the identified stations ranged between 45% to 60%, says District Nodal Officer, SVEEP and District Revenue Officer Dr. Paul Princely Rajkumar.

“We identified 7 such polling stations where the average voter turnout was low, collected names and addresses and contact numbers through Booth Level Officers,” says Mr.Rajkumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the polling stations was Kotturmalai, which had .5% polling, but primarily because of poll boycott for lack of basic amenities. “This time, all of it have been addressed and basic amenities fulfilled,” says the DRO.

On Tuesday, Collector K.Shanthi, in her chambers, sat through and signed each of the 2,700 letters addressed to each individual voter of the seven polling stations. The letters were handed over to the postmen of the respective areas in the Collector’s chambers.

On Wednesday, each voter would receive the letter personally handed over by the postman.

Collector Shanthi also asked the postmen to collect direct feedback from the recipients.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US