Collector’s intervention helps Pollachi resident get life saving treatment

Collector G.S. Sameeran’s intervention has helped a Pollachi resident get life saving treatment and ration and health insurance cards to facilitate that.

A release from the district administration said it was brought to the Collector’s notice that Puliampatti resident Krishnasamy, who was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, had neither health insurance card nor ration card.

Ration card was a must to get health insurance card. Krishnasamy’s wife Bakiyalakshmi approached the Collector requesting help to save her husband. Based on her request, Mr. Sameeran asked the officials in the Public Distribution System wing to issue the family a ration card.

The officials issued her a ration card and based on that the family also got a health insurance card, which would help Krishnasamy undergo surgery, the release said and added that the Collector also spoke to the Hospital doctors.

This enabled Krishnasamy to undergo angiogram and other related procedures.