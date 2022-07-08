Collector inspects Illam Thedi Kalvi centre in Namakkal

District Collector Shreya P. Singh interacting with students at an Illam Thedi Kalvi centre in Namakkal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector Shreya P. Singh inspected the Illam Thedi Kalvi centre on the Periyapatti municipal primary school premises on Thursday.

The scheme was introduced by the DMK government to bridge the learning gaps caused by COVID-19 pandemic. In Namakkal district, 4,553 volunteers are coaching 62,083 students under the scheme.

On Thursday, the Collector inspected the centre and interacted with the students. She asked parents to send their children to the centre to improve their studies.