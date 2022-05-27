Collectorate official held for bribery

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (the Nilgiris detachment) sleuths arrested the District Executive Officer at the Additional Collectorate building in Udhagamandalam for demanding ₹25,000 from a person for processing an application for tribal welfare schemes.

Sources said the accused, identified as Immanuel, had demanded the amount from the complainant to process an application which he had submitted to get a welfare scheme for tribal communities. A case was registered by the DVAC based on a complaint. A trap was laid on Friday and the police arrested Immanuel and Naveen Kumar who is working for the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project.

It has been alleged that Immanuel directed Naveen Kumar to collect the bribe amount from the complainant to ensure that he was not at risk of being arrested.