Collector warns private schools against demanding fees

Strict action would be taken against those private schools in Coimbatore district demanding fees from parents amid the COVID-19 lockdown, District Collector K. Rajamani said here recently.

In a release, he said that multiple complaints from parents regarding private State Board and CBSE schools pressurising them to pay the school fees and book fees have been received. The State government has instructed the Department of School Education and has issued government order No. 199 in April that schools must not demand fees for the academic year 2020-21 and should not demand arrears fees or penalty for the academic year 2019-20 while the lockdown remains in force, Mr. Rajamani said. Circulars in this regard have been sent to all the private schools by the District Chief Educational Office, he said.

The managements of all private schools must consider it as their “primary duty” to cooperate with the State government in times of emergencies, Mr. Rajamani instructed all Correspondents and Principals in the district.

