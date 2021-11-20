Collector warns people against taking bath in rivers

With surplus water being discharged into River Bhavani and River Cauvery, District Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked people not to take bath in the rivers and water bodies.

Water discharge

At present, 65,000 cusecs is discharged from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery while the discharge of surplus water into River Bhavani was stopped from Bhavanisagar Dam.

In a release, the Collector said since rain was continuing and the dams continued to receive copious water, the discharge from the dams into rivers could be increased based on the inflow.

Hence, people should not enter the rivers for bathing, taking selfies or taking their cattle into the river.

Also, they should not enter the rivers for washing clothes.

“People should also desist from entering water bodies,” the release added.

The release also said due to rain, tourists should avoid visiting hill areas as landslides could occur.

Temples

Also, temples located near the river could also be flooded due to increase in discharge. Hence, people should avoid visiting the temples, the release added. People living in low-lying areas should move to safe locations, he said.