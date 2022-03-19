Collector warns of action against units producing single-use plastics in Krishnagiri

March 19, 2022 18:14 IST

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has warned of action against units engaged in the manufacture and storage of banned single-use plastics in the district.

The warning came at the first executive committee meeting convened jointly with the District Pollution Control Board to “transform the district into plastic-free”.

The focus was on single-use plastics largely consumed as part of food supply and distribution. According to the administration, cellophane food wraps, thermocol plates, plastic coated single-use tea and water cups and disposable plastic table spreads are among the single-use plastic items banned by the government. There are alternatives to the single-use plastics in the form of paper based products that include aluminium foil for food wraps, paper sheets for table spreads, areca nut plates, lotus leaves and plantain leaves among others.

The biodegradable alternatives must replace the banned single-use plastics. Similarly, single-use plastics such as plastic flags and plastic coated food disposal food plates are among the banned products. In pursuance of the enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics, the Collector directed local bodies, municipalities, and town panchayats to crackdown on units engaged in the continued manufacture of single-use plastics in any form.

To push forward to the transition, the committee has decided to relaunch the awareness on “Meendum Manjappai” campaign and stress on the shift to cloth bags.