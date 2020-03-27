Collector warns of action against lockdown violators

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan told the public not to venture out unnecessarily during the lockdown period and warned strict action against non-compliance here.

He inspected the Uzhavar Sandhai, Amma Canteen, daily market and fish market in Thennampalayam, Palladam Road on Friday morning. Later, he told mediapersons he had been hearing of violations of the prohibitory orders under Section 144, particularly by the youth on two-wheelers. “This is not the time to roam outside,” he said.

Availability of essential services was ensured across Tiruppur district, he said, highlighting the steps the district administration had taken to ensure that people get their grocery items by pre-booking to avoid crowding in front of stores. Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan also warned strict action against those who spread rumours on COVID-19 on social media.

24 vehicles seized

Deputy Commissioner of Police for Tiruppur city V. Badri Narayanan said that 24 vehicles had been seized in the city as of Friday on charges of violating the prohibitory orders under Section 144. A total of 40 cases had been registered for the violations, he told mediapersons on Friday. Mr. Narayanan flagged off 30 awareness vehicles, an initiative by the Tiruppur City Police to spread awareness on COVID-19 among people in the city.