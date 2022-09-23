Collector warns of action against ‘fake journalists’ in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI
September 23, 2022 20:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has warned of action against persons posing as journalists and cheating the public with false promises. According to the administration, it has come to its notice that a few individuals impersonating as journalists are approaching the public outside taluk offices and the Collectorate with the “promise of intervening on their behalf on their grievances and petitions and collecting money for the same.” Such persons with fake identity cards also obstructed public servants from discharging their duties, according to the administration.  The public affected by such persons may send their grievance through whatsapp to 94980 42433 with supporting evidence. Action would be initiated against the ‘fake journalists’, a release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app