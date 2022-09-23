Collector warns of action against ‘fake journalists’ in Krishnagiri

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has warned of action against persons posing as journalists and cheating the public with false promises. According to the administration, it has come to its notice that a few individuals impersonating as journalists are approaching the public outside taluk offices and the Collectorate with the “promise of intervening on their behalf on their grievances and petitions and collecting money for the same.” Such persons with fake identity cards also obstructed public servants from discharging their duties, according to the administration. The public affected by such persons may send their grievance through whatsapp to 94980 42433 with supporting evidence. Action would be initiated against the ‘fake journalists’, a release said.

