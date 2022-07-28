Coimbatore

Collector warns of action against erring hostels in Namakkal

Staff Reporter Namakkal July 28, 2022 20:41 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 20:41 IST

Collector Shreya P. Singh warned hostels and homes run for children and women in the district to face action if they do not follow the government rules.

On Thursday, the Collector conducted a meeting with the owners of hostels and homes at the Collectorate. She said, as per the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act, 2014, people who run these hostels and homes should register their details. The hostels and homes that were functioning even before the enactment of this law should also be registered.

Form IV should be submitted to the Collector with registration details of the trust or association which runs the hostels and homes, renewal certificates, association rules, details of administrative members, building design, building stability, licence provided by the Tahsildar, safety certificate provided by the Fire and Rescue Service, sanitary certificate and data of food provided in the hostel.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Hostels and homes should be covered by CCTV cameras, and security guards may be retired police or army personnel. Action will be taken against erring hotels and homes, including cancellation of their licence. If the hostel is found to be functioning without registration, the hostel or home owner shall get two years’ imprisonment and a ₹50,000 fine,” Ms. Shreya P. Singh added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...