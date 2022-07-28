Collector warns of action against erring hostels in Namakkal

July 28, 2022 20:41 IST

Collector Shreya P. Singh warned hostels and homes run for children and women in the district to face action if they do not follow the government rules.

On Thursday, the Collector conducted a meeting with the owners of hostels and homes at the Collectorate. She said, as per the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act, 2014, people who run these hostels and homes should register their details. The hostels and homes that were functioning even before the enactment of this law should also be registered.

Form IV should be submitted to the Collector with registration details of the trust or association which runs the hostels and homes, renewal certificates, association rules, details of administrative members, building design, building stability, licence provided by the Tahsildar, safety certificate provided by the Fire and Rescue Service, sanitary certificate and data of food provided in the hostel.

“Hostels and homes should be covered by CCTV cameras, and security guards may be retired police or army personnel. Action will be taken against erring hotels and homes, including cancellation of their licence. If the hostel is found to be functioning without registration, the hostel or home owner shall get two years’ imprisonment and a ₹50,000 fine,” Ms. Shreya P. Singh added.