Collector warns of action against cable TV operators

Coimbatore

24 June 2021 23:38 IST

The district administration has warned cable operators against denying Arasu Cable service and forcing the public to opt for private cable services.

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini stated that under Arasu Cable TV, the public were provided with free set-top boxes provisioning for over 200 channels at a monthly tariff of ₹140. However, there were complaints of cable operators in some parts pushing consumers to opt for private cable services, profiteering and causing loss to the government cable service.

The public may complaint to the administration’s toll free number 1800 4252911 and 1077 if they are denied service by cable operators.

