Collector warns medical shops

Coimbatore

08 June 2021 22:27 IST

Collector S. Nagarajan warned medical shops to not sell anti-viral drugs without prescription, note down patient details and appealed to people to not buy drugs without medical advice.

In a release issued here on Tuesday, he said as the initial symptoms of COVID-19 infection was similar to any other viral infection like phlegm, cough and increased body temperature, people tend to take paracetamol without medical advice to only suffer damage to lungs and then go to hospital.

Drug stores should also note down the details of persons buying azithromycin, ivermectin, doxycycline, paracetamol and steroids and verify prescription. They should have a look at doctors prescription even if it was sent by SMS or any other messaging platform to note down the details.

Advertising

Advertising

Drug stores should maintain proper records of the availability of such medicines and inform either the district administration or Coimbatore Corporation the details of persons for whom the medicine was bought.

Under no circumstance should the drug stores sell the aforementioned medicines or life saving medicines without prescription, the Collector said and warned of action against violation.