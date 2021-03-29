Collector warns against protocol violations

KRISHNAGIRI

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, district election officer and Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has warned of action against political parties for violation of precautionary measures in the course of the campaigning.

Dr. Reddy has urged political parties and independents on the campaign turf to ensure masks as COVID-19 regulations are intact, and as directed by the Election Commission of India.

According to the district administration, no campaigns shall be carried out without prior permission. All state and national parties and candidates shall ensure that masks are worn by all concerned and strict physical distancing is maintained during rallies, door-to-door and street campaigns, and pubic meetings.

Parties are forbidden from flaunting weapons as part of the campaign, forbidden from carrying inflammables and are banned from posting adverts on government vehicles and government property.

All the aforementioned rules will be in place till May 5. All violations are liable for action under Sec 188 of the Indian Penal Code.