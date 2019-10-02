Collector visits patients at Tiruppur GH

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan visited the patients admitted with fever symptoms at the government hospital in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Collector enquired the patients about the quality of treatment and took stock of medicines. He also visited the special ward for dengue.

Hospital sources said that nearly 30 people have been admitted with complaints of fever and there were no confirmed cases of dengue. “The Collector’s visit is a routine one that is carried out all over the State,” sources added. All the patients have been provided with mosquito nets, hospital sources said.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan urged the doctors to create awareness about dengue among public and maintain cleanliness on the hospital premises, the press release said.