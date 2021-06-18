Collector visits COVID-19 wards at GEMCH

District Collector H. Krishnanunni on Thurdsay visited the COVID-19 wards at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital (GEMCH) at Perundurai and interacted with patients.

Accompanied by Dean R. Mani and other senior doctors, Mr. Krishnanunni visited various wards where COVID-19 positive patients were treated. He inquired with doctors about the condition of the patients and the treatment given at the hospital. He also interacted with the patients on the treatment and the quality of food supplied to them and wished them speedy recovery.

As on Wednesday, the district reported a total of 79,938 positive cases with 69,467 discharges and 509 deaths. The number of active cases stood at 9,957, while the positivity rate was 7.8%. A total of 932 beds have been allotted for treating COVID-19 patients at the GEMCH, in which 75 are non-oxygen beds, 737 oxygen-supported beds and 120 ICU beds. A total of 342 beds are vacant at the hospital at present.