Collector visits COVID-19 ward donning PPE kit

Collector Shreya P.Singh at the COVID-19 ward at Tiruchengode government hospital in Namakkal district on Monday.

NAMAKKAL

21 June 2021 22:31 IST

Reviews treatment facilities and emergency services at the hospital

District Collector Shreya P. Singh visited the COVID-19 treatment ward at Tiruchengode government hospital donning PPE kit and interacted with patients on Monday.

Ms. Singh reviewed the various treatment facilities and also other emergency services at the hospital. Along with senior doctors, she visited the COVID-19 ward and interacted with patients. According to doctors, there are about 28 patients under treatment at the Hospital.

Ms. Singh enquired about the health condition of patients, details of medicines provided, food and other arrangements.

She also visited the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and enquired about the health condition of children under treatment. The officials also visited the vaccination centre at the hospital.

Later, reviewing the COVID-19 containment measures in Tiruchengode, Ms. Singh said gatherings at weddings and funerals were found to be major reasons for spread of disease in the district.

She advised officials to ensure that guidelines issued by the government were strictly followed at such events.

She also advised the public to undergo testing at the earliest so that if they experienced any symptoms, they could avoid complications.