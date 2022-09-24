Collector urges students to send ideas on ‘rethinking tourism’ in Coimbatore

Collector G.S. Sameeran interacting with government school students on tourism at the Ukkadam Periyakulam Park in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Collector G.S Sameeran called for suggestions from school students to improve tourism in the district. Flagging off a tourism programme for government school students at the Ukkadam Periyakulam Par here on Friday, he said, “if the ideas are viable, the district administration will definitely consider implementing them,” he said.

“Tourism generates revenue for the country,” said a student, when the Collector asked about its importance to Class VIII and IX students of Marudhamalai Subramaniya Swami Devasthanam High School.

The programme was to mark the United Nations World Tourism Day 2022, themed on ‘Rethinking Tourism’ this year. The Collector said students can contribute to the industry by displaying their artworks and innovations at their campuses to attract visitors.

The programme was organised by the Travel Agent Association of Coimbatore (TAAC) along with the Department of Tourism and Coimbatore Government Arts College. Students later visited the Gass Forest Museum and Insect Museum of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in the city.

C. Vishnu Vasanth Kumar, secretary of TAAC) said the pandemic had put a damper on the industry, but thanks to the government's vaccination camps, the situation is better and cases are lower now.

He also said to improve the declining tourist guide services in Coimbatore, the Tourism Department and the Government Arts College has partnered with TAAC to soon set up an institute for tourist guide. In the next six months, we are expected to start works for the institutions, Mr. Kumar added.