Collector urges ex-servicemen to sensitise youth to opportunities in triservice

Collector G.S. Sameeran speaking at the outreach programme organised by the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington, for ex-servicemen, veer naris and widows in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Sunday urged ex-servicemen to sensitise youngsters to the opportunities in the Army, the Air Force and the Navy under the Agnipath Scheme.

A multitude of opportunities would be open in the triservice in the next two years for which ex-servicemen need to educate youngsters in their locality, said Mr. Sameeran at an outreach programme organised by the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC), Wellington, for ex-servicemen, veer naris and widows here. He pointed out that Tamil Nadu was having a sub-optimal representation in the armed forces.

Noting that the ex-servicemen grievances redress meeting was being held in Coimbatore in an exemplary manner, Mr. Sameeran said special focus would be given to address their grievances.

Coimbatore district was leading in the Flag Day contributions that surpassed the target. As of November 13, the collections stood at ₹1.59 crore, he said.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said within the district, the highest Flag Day contributions came from the Corporation limits.

Speaking at the event, Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, Commandant, MRC, pledged solidarity of the Indian Army with all the ex-servicemen and their families. He assured them that the government and the Army were sensitive to their needs and would take every step to ensure that ex-servicemen, veer naris and widows were cared for and looked after well.

A total of 530 ex-servicemen, veer naris and widows took part in the programme which the MRC organised under the aegis of the Headquarters of Dakshin Bharat Area.

A medical camp, stalls to cater to various aspects of ex-servicemen, including Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, resettlement, Sainik Boards and Records Offices were arranged at the venue.

The event also featured cultural programmes by students of Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science, band symphony and display of Kalaripayattu by the teams of MRC and Kovai Terriers (Territorial Army).