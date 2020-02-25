Collector unveils box for sexual harassment plaints

Coimbatore

25 February 2020 00:19 IST

District Collector K. Rajamani unveiled a ‘complaint box’ for complaints pertaining to sexual harassment at workplace at the Collectorate here on Monday. The complaint box is placed at the entrance to the Collectorate building.

Mr. Rajamani said the box was unveiled on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, which the State Government announced as the ‘State Girl Child Protection Day’.

Officials from the Department of Social Welfare and other district administration officials were present during the unveiling event.

An official from the department said the initiative was also an attempt to increase awareness about the formation of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in all the organisations.

“The government and private companies with 10 or more women employees must have an ICC,” the official noted, adding that many companies in Coimbatore had not formed ICC yet.

Women from any part of Coimbatore district may use this complaint box, the official said.

The complaints would be investigated by Local Complaints Committee headed by Mr. Rajamani and action would be taken within three months, the official said.