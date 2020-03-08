Collector tells people not to believe rumours on COVID-19

The 108 persons, who had returned from China to the district, were not infected by coronavirus (COVID-19). They were doing well at their home and being continuously monitored by doctors, said Collector S. A. Raman here on Friday. He told the people not to believe rumours and instead contact the Office of the Deputy Director of Health Services for information on the virus.

Mr. Raman chaired a meeting with officials of various government departments, doctors from government and private hospitals, primary health centres, owners of theatres and bus companies, railway department and Salem Airport authorities, Indian Medical Association, child welfare organisations and hotel owners on the need to take precautionary measures and create awareness among the public not to panic, and practice hygiene.

Mr. Raman said that from January 28, 108 persons had arrived from China through airports in Chennai, Tiruchi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru and were scanned at the airports. No symptoms of virus were found in them and doctors at the respective primary health centres and sanitary inspectors continued to monitor them. He said a 12-bedded isolation ward had been established at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

The Collector said awareness was being created among people through distribution of pamphlets, and posters and banners were placed in public places on the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent any outbreak of the virus in the district.

He said people could get details on the virus by dialling 104 or at the Office of the Deputy Director of Health Services at 0427-2450023, 73058-68942 and 96292-67616. Also, those who had returned from China and 84 other countries to the district should immediately inform the Deputy Director office through phone, he said. “The district administration has taken all precautionary measures and people should cooperate with officials,” he added.

Dharmapuri

A district level consultative meeting on the preventive measures to tackle coronavirus (COVID-19) was held here under the aegis of Collector S.Malarvizhi. The Collector underlined the World Health Organisation’s advisory to the public that entailed individual level preventive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The public were also asked to stay at home if unwell, and seek medical attention in the case of cold, cough, fever and respiratory difficulties. The Collector said there was no reason to panic, except for the public to follow hygienic lifestyle habits.