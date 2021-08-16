Collector suspends Ottarpalayam Panchayat staff

Coimbatore

16 August 2021 23:14 IST

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday suspended two Revenue Department staff in connection with an incident on August 7 at Ottarpalayam Panchayat that assumed caste overtones.

Originally, after a video recording of a thandalkarar (village assistant) belonging to the Scheduled Caste, P. Muthusamy, falling at the feet of a dominant caste man Gopalsamy went viral, the Collector had ordered an inquiry. Later based on a complaint from Mr. Muthusamy, the Annur Police had arrested Mr. Gopalsamy.

Subsequently, a second video showing Mr. Muthusamy assaulting Mr. Gopalsamy had surfaced. Following this, the Collector had on August 14 transferred Mr. Muthusamy and the Village Administrative Officer V. Kalaiselvi, who was in the office at the time of the incident. On Monday, he placed both of them under suspension.

Mr. Sameeran said he had suspended the two for falsifying information during a Revenue Department inquiry and for letting the situation getting out of hand at the VAO’s office.

As for the action against Mr. Muthusamy, the Annur Police would take action based on the complaint Mr. Gopalsamy had lodged against him.

Besides, the administration would initiate action against the person who shot the video because he chose to release it in part and did not disclose the full clipping even after Revenue Department and the police began inquiry.