Collector suspends engineer for failure to start work on development project in Udhagamandalam

December 26, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An assistant executive engineer of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) was placed under suspension by the District Collector on Monday for failure to implement sanctioned development works.

In a press release, the district administration stated that a meeting involving officials and staff working under the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) was held on Monday. The meeting was headed by Collector S.P .Amrith. During the meeting, it was learned that the assistant executive engineer for the NGNREGS in Kotgiri, S. Jegan Arah, had failed to implement and start work on development works which had been sanctioned. As a result, the Collector suspended the assistant executive engineer.

