August 24, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HOSUR

Collector K.M. Sarayu conducted surprise checks near Hosur bus stand and ordered seizure of polythene covers on Thursday. The Collector also directed Corporation officials to impose fines of them.

Ms. Sarayu also held surprise checks at the vegetable market near Hosur bus stand. Many hawkers were found using polythene bags. The bags were seized. The Corporation officials were also instructed to impose fines for using the banned plastic bags.