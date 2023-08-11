Collector seeks details about abandoned quarries in Coimbatore

August 11, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati has called for details from tahsildars about open wells, quarry pits, and defunct borewells in the district.

In a recent communication to the Collectors, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said all open wells, abandoned quarry pits and defunct borewells should be identified and details of these should be maintained. Further, these should be secured and capped in all the districts. In the case of abandoned quarries, the lessees should be made responsible to fence them. Open wells should have parapet walls of sufficient height on all sides. For construction pits and trenches, barricades should be placed on the side and these should be visible to the road users. Caution boards should be placed near these structures.

Based on this, the Collector asked for details from the tahsildars and urged them to take action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT