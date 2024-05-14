GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector Sarayu issues advisory to curb overseas employment frauds

Published - May 14, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has flagged online scams, where educated youth from the State were lured with the offer of jobs in select South East Asian countries, and has urged the public to alert the administration on its tollfree number.

According to Collector K. M. Sarayu, educated unemployed youth were being brainwashed and scammed into ‘job offers’ in countries such as Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia, with lucrative positions like Digital Sales and Marketing Executives, and Data entry operators. Once there, the victims are forced into online scams. Those refusing to cooperate are tortured into submission, according to the administration.

Those seeking overseas employment must approach the offer only through accredited agents, and ensure the veracity of the job offer by reading through the contract, job visa, nature of the job, verify the credentials of their employing firm; or reach out to the Overseas Tamils Welfare Board, Chennai. Job aspirants must also read through the instructions in the Indian embassy websites of the respective countries, the district administration said.

Information regarding unrecognised, fake manpower agents can be passed on to authorities through the 24-hour toll-free number 1077. In addition, any help for overseas workers may be sought from the toll free welfare board for overseas Tamils on 18003093793; 8069009901; 8069009900 (Missed Call)

