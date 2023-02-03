HamberMenu
Collector sanctions funds for construction of toilets at Kallakorai in the Nilgiris

February 03, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris District Collector, S.P. Amrith, has sanctioned the construction of restrooms following the request by the residents of Kallakorai village in Ithalar panchayat during a gram sabha meeting held on Republic Day.

The residents had urged the Collector to sanction the building of restrooms for both men and women at the village. They said that the lack of restrooms was forcing a few residents to defecate in the open.

On receiving the petition, the Collector immediately sanctioned the construction of toilets at a cost of ₹11.80 lakh. The residents thanked the Collector for his immediate response to their request.

