Collector reviews preparedness for North-East Monsoon in Krishnagiri

Collector V. .Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy instructed the departments of Agriculture and Revenue to constantly monitor and submit timely report on damages to crops and infrastructure due to monsoon.

He was presiding over a review meeting on the preparedness ahead of the North East Monsoon at the Collectorate here on Friday. The meeting was held with the line departments of Revenue, Fire and Rescue Services, Rural development, Agriculture, Public Works, Highways and Animal Husbandry.

Officials were directed to draw up maps at the village level/ward level for each vulnerable area to enable quick response and containment measures. The first point of contact at the village level should also be designated. All divisional level disaster management committees should be headed by the respective sub-collector/Revenue Divisional Officers.

Temporary relief shelters should be inspected to ensure they were habitable. Further, identification of new vulnerable areas should be immediately communicated to the administration and maps be drawn up for the new areas, the Collector said. All vulnerable areas should have adequate relief camps for emergencies.

The Collector also called for prominent display of contact numbers of snake catchers, and ensure that motor boats and inflatable boats were kept ready.

In Erode, District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra presided over the review meeting at the Collectorate. She said taluk-level warning committees, search and rescue committees, and relief camp management committees would be formed. She asked departments concerned to remove encroachments on waterways, desilt drains and maintain them properly.

The DRO asked the Water Resources Department officials to inspect the bunds of water bodies and ensure there was no breach during flooding. Also, officials should ensure that sluices of dams, lakes and water bodies were working properly, she added. Tangedco was asked to be on alert to ensure uninterrupted power supply to households.

Ms. Santhoshini Chandra directed officials to keep sufficient stock of medicines, sand bags, and ration items. She stressed on the need to supply chlorine mixed water to people during monsoon. Problems related to the disaster should be taken up with the district administration at 1077 or 0424-2260211, she added.