Collector reviews monsoon preparedness with officials

District Collector Rohini R. Bhajibhakare reviewed the steps taken by the Salem Corporation to prevent the stagnation of water during north-east monsoon period on Thursday.

The Corporation has identified various low lying areas which were prone to flood.

Ms. Bhajibhakare inspected the Sinneri Vayalkadu Lake channel area in ward No. 25 in Suramangalam zone and the supply channel in Koneripatti in ward No. 24 and directed the revenue officials to take immediate steps for the removal of all encroachments.

The Collector inspected the work of constructing drainages in the low lying areas of Sivathapura in ward No. 22 and directed the officials to desilt the channels flowing in the area.

She also inspected the drainages set up at Ramalinga Nagar, Rail Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Utumalai and Ammal lake and K. P. Karadu and the Selathanpatti lake in Salem Panchayat union limits.

Earlier, the Collector held a review meeting with the officials of government department to ensure the preparedness for the north-east monsoon on Wednesday.

She directed the Health Department to take all disease prevention precautionary measures and all life saving drugs should be kept in the government hospitals, primary health centres.

The rural development department should clean all the overhead water tanks and complete chlorinisation. The department should send the water level in all the water bodies under their control to the district administration daily.

The School Education Department should ensure the condition of all the government school buildings in both urban and rural areas, she said.

people can forward any information on flooding to the toll free number 1077 or to the landline No. 0427 2452202 functioning at the disaster management control room.