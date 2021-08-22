Collector reviews measures to reopen schools

SALEM

22 August 2021 22:44 IST

District Collector S. Karmegham reviewed measures to reopen schools following State government’s guidelines on Saturday.

Mr. Karmegham reviewed arrangements to be done in schools and safety measures to be carried out on the school premises as the State government has permitted reopening of schools with 50% capacity for classes 9 to 12 from September 1.

Mr. Karmegham interacted with officials and advised School Education Department authorities to follow all safety protocols issued by the State government. The Collector advised school authorities to ensure that the school premises is disinfected before and after the classes for the day. Health teams must visit schools after reopening and conduct necessary camps. Special camps must be arranged to vaccinate teachers, the Collector said.

He advised transport authorities to ensure operation of sufficient number of buses for school students. Health officials were advised to provide immunity boosting tablets for children. Transport authorities were advised to ensure school buses of private schools are in good condition for operation and Public Works Department authorities were advised to ensure all maintenance works are being carried out in schools before reopening.

District Education Officers were advised to conduct necessary inspections in their respective jurisdictions.