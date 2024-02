February 13, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ERODE

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Tuesday reviewed various development schemes in the district and asked officials to expedite and complete it as per schedule.

Erode District Forest Officer N. Venkatesh Prabhu, Revenue Divisional Officers M. Sathish Kumar (Erode) and G. Divya Priyadarshini (Gobichettipalayam) and other officials were present. The status of all major schemes implemented by each department was reviewed and officials were asked to expedite works.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT