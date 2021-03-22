Coimbatore

Collector reviews arrangements at counting centre

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan (right) at the counting centre at IRTT at Chithode in Erode on Monday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan on Monday inspected the Institute of Road Transport Technology (IRTT) at Chithode where counting of votes will take place for the Assembly election on May 2.

There are eight assembly constituencies in the district that has a total of 19,57,481 electors. After polling on April 6, electronic voting machines, VVPATs and other election materials used in the six Assembly constituencies of Erode (West), Erode (East), Modakkurichi, Perundurai, Bhavani and Anthiyur will be taken to IRTT and kept in strong rooms. Election materials used in the constituencies of Bhavanisagar and Gobichettipalayam will be taken to the counting centre at Gobi Arts and Science College at Gobichettipalayam.

Mr. Kathiravan along with Yogesh Kumar, general observer for Modakkurichi and Perundurai constituencies, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai and other election officials reviewed the arrangements at the counting centre where work is in progress to establish counting halls, tables and installing grills. He also discussed issues related to creating basic amenities and security arrangements at strong rooms.

