May 05, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

District Collector Deepak Jacob on Friday released the electoral roll for the member elections to the District Planning Committee.

The electoral roll consisting of district panchayat ward members for rural areas, corporation ward members in urban areas, municipal ward members and town panchayat ward members was posted for public viewing at the Collectorate and at the offices of rural and urban local bodies.