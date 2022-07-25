Collector receives petitions at Salem Collectorate

The weekly grievances redress meeting was held at the Collectorate here on Monday.

District Collector S. Karmegam received petitions from the public. On Monday, a total of 431 petitions were received, including those seeking old age pension, land patta, patta transfer, bank loans, community certificates, and road and street light facilities. The Collector also received petitions from 16 differently abled persons. He instructed officials to take action on the petitions at a stipulated time.

In the evening, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha received the Chess Olympiad torch at the district entry point in Ariyanoor, which was brought from Coimbatore district. It was taken to various places and students handed over the torch to District Collector S. Karmegam at the Collectorate. On Tuesday, the torch will be taken to New Bus Stand and Mahatma Gandhi Stadium. Later, the torch will be sent to Chennai.