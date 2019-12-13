Collector pays homage to jawan

District Collector S.Prabhakar paid homage to N. Santhosh (23), an engineer of Madras Engineering Group of Indian Army who recently died in a snow-slide at Arunachal Pradesh.
Santhosh was an officer with the Sapper Grade Wing of the Madras Engineering Group.
According to a release from the district administration, Santhosh hails from Kumannur village near Thipanapalli. He died in the snow-slide that occurred at Rayang in Arunachal Pradesh recently.
His mortal remains were brought to his native village on Thursday and Mr.Prabhakar, and Sakthivel, Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police, paid tributes by placing a wreath. Fourteen armed personnel from Madras Engineering Group, Bengaluru, led by JCO Chinnaraj, fired three rounds as a gun salute, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.