Coimbatore

Collector pays homage to jawan

Krishnagiri District Collector S.Prabhakar paying respects to jawan N.Santhosh, who was killed in a snow-slide at Rayang in Arunachal Pradesh recently.

Krishnagiri District Collector S.Prabhakar paying respects to jawan N.Santhosh, who was killed in a snow-slide at Rayang in Arunachal Pradesh recently.   | Photo Credit: N_Bashkaran

District Collector S.Prabhakar paid homage to N. Santhosh (23), an engineer of Madras Engineering Group of Indian Army who recently died in a snow-slide at Arunachal Pradesh.

Santhosh was an officer with the Sapper Grade Wing of the Madras Engineering Group.

According to a release from the district administration, Santhosh hails from Kumannur village near Thipanapalli. He died in the snow-slide that occurred at Rayang in Arunachal Pradesh recently.

His mortal remains were brought to his native village on Thursday and Mr.Prabhakar, and Sakthivel, Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police, paid tributes by placing a wreath. Fourteen armed personnel from Madras Engineering Group, Bengaluru, led by JCO Chinnaraj, fired three rounds as a gun salute, the release said.

