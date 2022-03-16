Collector orders water ATMs to be made functional in the Nilgiris  

The Nilgiris Collector, S.P. Amrith, has ordered that water ATMs set up across the district a few years ago are all made functional by next week.

In a press release, the district administration stated that the Collector held a meeting with the district administration officials and staff. In the meeting, he said that one officer will be appointed per water ATM in the district to ensure that they are functional and that the space in which they have been installed is kept clean.

The water ATMs were installed in April of 2019 after the intervention of the Madras High Court which directed the district administration to install the facilities along highways and near major tourist spots in the district. This followed after clean-ups conducted in the district along roads and highways unearthed huge mounds of plastic trash. Eventually, bottled water and soft drinks packed in bottles were banned by the district administration..

Officials said that there were around 70 water ATMs across the district, but many do not find use as people do not trust that the water is safe to drink. Officials assured that regular quality checks are done in water ATMs to ensure that the water is clean and fit for drinking.

The Collector also directed officials to ensure that garbage does not pile up in the major towns and villages in the district during the tourist season, while measures have also been put in place to check visitors whether they were carrying plastic goods or packaging into the Nilgiris, the press release stated.