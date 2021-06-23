Collector orders seizure of truck used for sand smuggling

Namakkal

23 June 2021 22:46 IST

District Collector Shreya P.Singh ordered police to seize a truck used for illegal sand smuggling near Senthamangalam here.

Ms. Singh conducted inspections near Kolli Hills here on Tuesday and while returning from the Hills, she spotted a sand lorry smuggling sand at R.B. Pudur near Senthamangalam. She ordered police to register a case and seize the vehicle.

According to police, the lorry belonged to a brick klin and it was carrying sand smuggled from Nachipudur. Senthamangalam police registered a case and seized the vehicle. Police arrested the truck driver Kumaresan and co-driver Poovarasan and they were remanded.

Advertising

Advertising