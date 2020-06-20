Collector orders seizure of private bus for overcrowding

20 June 2020 23:05 IST

District Collector K. Rajamani ordered the seizure of a private bus that was coming from Tiruppur to Coimbatore for ferrying excess number of passengers in defiance of State government’s directions on Saturday.

During his inspection at the Karumathampatti check-post, the bus was found to be packed with nearly 50 passengers, Mr. Rajamani said. The State government has previously said that only 20 passengers will be allowed per town bus and 31 passengers will be allowed per mofussil bus to maintain physical distancing.

“The police at the check-post have been asked to register a case against the driver and conductor,” he said. The seized private bus was brought to the premises of Regional Transport Office – Central on Dr. Balasundaram Road.

Action against private buses that violate the COVID-19 precautionary norms will intensify across Coimbatore district in the coming days, Mr. Rajamani noted. Besides, vehicles of those who come into the district without an e-pass will also be seized and commercial establishments failing to restrict crowds will be sealed, the Collector warned.

Meanwhile, Transport Department officials and traffic police seized three autorickshaws here on Saturday for violating COVID-19 personal distancing norms.

A team of Motor Vehicle Inspectors, led by Regional Transport Officer (South) S. Saravanan, and traffic police personnel inspected autorickshaws at Hope College Junction, Vilankurichi and near South India Textile Research Association on Saturday morning. They found three autorickshaws carrying six, seven and eight passengers respectively, while only two passengers are allowed per vehicle as per the State government’s directions. “These autorickshaws had an additional plank to accommodate additional passengers and also allowed passengers to sit beside the driver,” Mr. Saravanan said. The drivers also did not possess documents such as fitness certificates and registration certificates, he said.

The seized autorickshaws were taken to the Regional Transport Office – Central premises on Dr. Balasundaram Road. The officials will continue to inspect autorickshaws and buses to ensure they follow the personal distancing norms across the city, according to Mr. Saravanan. State government allowed autorickshaws to ply in Coimbatore district after nearly two months due to the nationwide lockdown.