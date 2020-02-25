Collector orders probe into death of cows, calves given to tribal people

A cow and calf given to a tribal family near Anaikatti under free distribution of milch cows and goat/sheep scheme earlier this month.

COIMBATORE

25 February 2020 00:19 IST

The cattle were given under former CM Jayalalithaa’s pet project

District Collector K. Rajamani has initiated an inquiry into the complaints that cows and calves given to tribal people on February 10 under the free distribution of milch cows and goat/sheep scheme, a pet project of late Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa, were dying.

So far two cows and six calves given to beneficiaries from tribal settlements in Anaikatti area have died. Beneficiaries alleged that the cattle, all dairy farm varieties, distributed through Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department were not procured locally and were unsuitable to the hilly terrains of Anaikatti.

As many as 30 Irula families from places such as 24 Veerapandi, Anaikatti, Dhumanur, Kondanur, Kondanur Pudur, Sembukkarai and Thoovaipathi were given a pair of cow and calf each on February 10, ahead of the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa that fell on February 24 (Monday).

Of these, a cow and five calves belonging to five beneficiaries from Panapalli, Dhumanur and Kondanur Pudur settlements died last week. The death toll touched six when the cow and calf given to R. Thangavel of Kondanur settlement died on Sunday morning.

“The cow and calf were not taking feed properly. They did not seem to adapt to the environment here,” said Mr. Thangavel.

R. Jothimani of Dhumanur settlement, whose calf died last week, said that the cow and the calf were not active since they were unloaded from vehicle.

Another beneficiary said that the cows looked old and suspected that they could be discarded cattle from dairy farms due to low milk production.

Joshua G.P.N., a social worker from Anaikatti, said that a few more cows and calves were also in a weak state.

“The tribal people feel that local breeds grown in the region were best suited for the hilly terrains. Also, they cannot afford cattle feeds for diary farm varieties,” he said.

When contacted, Meena, who procured the cows and calves for the Department on contract, said that all of them were cross breeds of dairy cattle such as Holstein Friesian (HF) and Jersey.

“The cows and calves were procured from places such as Namakkal, Salem and Erode at a cost of ₹ 34,400 for a pair,” she said.

Asked whether they were bought from dairy farms, Ms. Meena claimed that they were procured from farmers.

It is learnt that the Collector has directed a Divisional Revenue Officer to conduct an inquiry into the complaints and submit a report at the earliest.