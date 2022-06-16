Collector orders demolition of illegally built houses for tourist use in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith ordered the demolition of 14 temporary houses constructed for use by tourists near the Catherine Falls in Kunjapannai panchayat on Wednesday.

In a release, the district administration stated that the Collector had received information that a private operator had built these temporary buildings and restrooms where tourists could stay. The operator was reportedly also charging extremely high prices for tourists to stay in these buildings, which did not have the relevant permissions for use for commercial purposes.

After a surprise inspection by the Collector and tahsildar, the buildings were ordered to be demolished.