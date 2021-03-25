Collector, observers inspect counting centre in Chithode

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan along with general observers and police observer inspected the Institute of Road Transport Technology (IRTT) at Chithode where counting of votes for six Assembly constituencies will take place on May 2.

Mr. Kathiravan along with general observers Navdeep Rinva (Erode East), Atanu Chatterjee (Erode West), Prasad Kumar Mishra (Bhavani and Anthiyur) and police observer for all the eight constituencies Vijaya Rao and Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai inspected the centre where counting of votes of Erode (West), Erode (East), Modakkurichi, Perundurai, Bhavani and Anthiyur will take place. Votes polled in the constituencies of Bhavanisagar and Gobichettipalayam will be counted at Gobi Arts and Science College at Gobichettipalayam.

The officials inspected the strong room where EVMs, and VVPATs used in polling on April 6 would be stored. Availability of drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, toilet facilities, counting halls, parking areas, room for poll booth agents, media centre, rooms for election officials, security arrangements and other issues were discussed during the inspection.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, returning officers C. Saibudeen (Erode West), M. Vanilakshmi Jegathambal (Bhavani), M. Illahi John (Perundurai), Elangovan (Anthiyur), P. Jeyarani (Modakkurichi) and other officials were present.