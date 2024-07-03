Collector meets former Chief Justice P. Sathasivam

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Tuesday met former Chief Justice of India and former Governor of Kerala P. Sathasivam at the latter’s residence at Kadappanallur village in Ammapettai block here.

The Collector inspected development works in the block and held discussions with officials. Later, he made a courtesy call on the former Chief Justice. Mr. Sathasivam pointed out the need for carrying out development works at the Government Higher Secondary School at Singampettai in the block and for improving basic amenities at Kadappanallur Panchayat. Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara assured that the works would be carried out.

