Collector launches participatory growth plan

The plan launched by Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy will be implemented in Bargur, Kaveripattinam and Krishnagiri blocks.

KRISHNAGIRI

30 November 2020 23:50 IST

Collector V. Jaya Chandra Banu Reddy launched a participatory growth plan under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project (TNRTP) in three blocks here on Monday.

A participatory growth plan is an eight-day exercise launched in 102 panchayats as a road map to enabling participatory growth led by people of the village. This entails assessing the resources present in the village and the scope for enterprises. The data is captured through a mobile app named VALAM, which is the first ever enterprise survey. The survey outcome will be part of a village investment plan to prepare an investment assessment for promotion of rural enterprises and job creation, according to the administration.

The participatory growth plan is being implemented in Bargur, Kaveripattinam and Krishnagiri blocks. According to the administration, the TNRTP envisions promotion of rural enterprises, and creation of employment opportunities in rural areas.

The growth plan envisions participation of a six-member team, each drawn from a self-help group, village poverty reduction committee, panchayat level federation, community professionals and entrepreneurs, who will collate data through survey and enter the data for the plan.

The Collector said the team members were trained professionals and the data should be carefully collated and entered to ensure the PGP was driven to the growth of the village. District Executive Officer of the Project S. Tamil Maran was present.