Collector launches Namma Kovai website

District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Thursday launched www.nammakovai.org, a website that will strive to meet the needs of the district by involving the public, voluntary organisations, and the industry.

Namma Kovai, which started in 2016 as a WhatsApp group, brings together the officials, governmental organisations, trade and industry, voluntary organisations, and experts.

The Collector pointed out that if there is a need or challenge in the district, some are met through government agencies and some through voluntary organisations. Namma Kovai bridges the two and has found solutions to several issues in the district, he said. The website will enable all those who want to help, serve the society come together and meet the needs that have been verified. It can be in the fields of education, health, skill development, etc. It will facilitate reaching of right support to the beneficiaries at the right time. Volunteers or those who want to contribute funds or other support to the district can log on and register or know the current requirements, he said.

The Collector said that non-governmental organisations, industries and the public have contributed ₹42 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief for COVID-19 management. Further, with the CSR funds received through NGOs, vaccinations worth ₹1.2 crore have been given to the public.

Mr. Sameeran also distributed sewing machines to 15 beneficiaries, handsets to 14 school children who lost their parents to COVID-19, and appointment orders to three women who lost their husbands to the disease.