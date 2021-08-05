Collector launches ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme

District Collector S. Karmegham (fourth left) flagging off a vehicle under ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' scheme in Salem on Thursday.

SALEM

05 August 2021 23:20 IST

District Collector S. Karmegham flagged off the vehicle for ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme here on Thursday and visited residences and provided medicines.

Mr. Karmegham along with DMK legislator R. Rajendran, S. Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, and other senior officials launched the scheme which would provide essential healthcare services at the doorsteps of the public. A vehicle has been provided for health workers to visit residences to provide pain and palliative care. The scheme was launched at Motankuruchi under Kannankuruchi primary health centre.

According to health officials, 452 persons would benefit under the scheme at Motankuruchi. Mr. Karmegham along with Mr. Rajendran and officials, visited two residences and provided medicines. They also visited a house where physiotherapy exercises was being provided to a bed-ridden patient under the scheme.

Health officials said that a vehicle has been provided to each block in the district to visit residences to provide pain and palliative care.

S. Subramani said that persons aged above 45 are screened for diabetes and hypertension while women are also screened for cervical cancer and breast cancer. A woman health volunteer, a non-communicable disease health nurse and physiotherapist would be part of health team.

Women health volunteers would visit the residences and provide medicines for diabetes and hypertension once in two months, Dr. Subramani said. Following a check-up at the end of two months, medicines would be continued, he said. He added that physiotherapists would visit the residences of bed-ridden patients and train them in exercises.