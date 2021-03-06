Collector issues guidelines for postal ballot

Coimbatore

06 March 2021 23:54 IST

District Election Officer and Collector K. Rajamani has issued guidelines for those who planned to use the postal ballot option.

In a release issued here on Saturday, he said as per the Election Commission of India guidelines those voters who were over 80 years of age, differently abled and those persons who had been quarantined after turning COVID-19 positive could use the postal ballot option.

The voters, on choosing to cast vote through post and conveying the same to the booth officers who would reach out to them, would be given Form 12-D.

Advertising

Advertising

The differently abled voters should submit the filled-in 12-D form along with the government-issued differently abled identity card and those who recuperating from COVID-19 should furnish a medical certificate issued by a government doctor.

And, they should submit the form to the returning officer of the Assembly constituency concerned where their name figured in the voters’ list.

After the submission of the list, as the administration would mark against their names in the voters list that they would cast votes through the postal ballot, they would not be able to vote in person, the Collector said in the release and added that persons who fell in the above mentioned category should submit the forms before March 16.