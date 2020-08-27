Coimbatore

Collector issues advisory to private hospitals

Collector K. Rajamani on Thursday warned private hospitals against sending COVID-19 patients who are in severe condition to the government hospitals and also against charging patients beyond the government fixed rates for treatment.

The Collector has appointed five co-ordinating officers headed by the Sub-Collector, who will monitor treatment, facilities, and treatment expenses at private hospitals in the district that are currently treating COVID-19 patients.

Mr. Rajamani held a meeting with senior officials of the Corporation, Health and Revenue Departments on Thursday in the wake of complaints that accused certain private hospitals of denying admission to COVID-19 patients, charging of exorbitant rates and referring patients in severe condition to the government hospitals.

The coordinating officers appointed for private hospitals are: Suresh (8220655666) for Kumaran Hospital and KMCH at Kovilpalayam, Muthus Hospital, SMF Hospital at Annur and KG Hospital at Sarvanampatti; Prabakaran (9952648475) for Karpagam Hospital, Abirami Hospital at Sundarapuram, Abinand Hospital and Royal Care Hospital at Gandhipuram; Duraisamy (6382793328) for PSG Hospital at Peelamedu, Royal Care Hospital at Neelambur, KMCH on Kalapatti Road; Murugan (9487132112) for Sri Ramakrishna Hospital at Avarampalayam, GKNM Hospital, Kongunadu Hospital at Gandhipuram, KG Hospital on Arts College Road, Chennai Hospital and Hindustan Hospital; Thavamani (9944483131) for Lakshmi Hospital at Thudiyalur, One Care Hospital and Ganga Hospital at Saibaba Colony.

Mr. Rajamani also said that private hospitals that are handling COVID-19 cases should give priority for COVID-19 patients considering the severity of the pandemic. They should not inform other patients coming to their facilities that the admission could be done only after COVID-19 test, he said.

