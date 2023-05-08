HamberMenu
Collector invites public for archaeology walk to rock paintings in Krishnagiri

May 08, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kallakuriki Bhairavar temple adjacent rock paintings has been chosen as the site of a model archaeology trail and summer walk conceived by the district administration here for May 12.   The rock paintings are located near Krishnagiri town.

The model archaeology trail is being organised by the district administration jointly with the Departments of Archaeology and Museum, Tourism, School Education and the District History Research Centre here on May 12. Interested persons can contact archeology officer on 9944679833 or tourism officer on 7397715680.

The walk will be between 6.30 am and 9 a.m . Collector Deepak Jacob has invited public to participate in the walk.

