Collector invites objections, claims on Nanjarayan bird sanctuary

June 22, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tiruppur District Collector T. Christuraj states that the claims and objections on the rights of the land in which the Nanjarayan bird sanctuary is to come up may be submitted in Form 8 and sent to the District Collector, Tiruppur, on or before August 8, 5.45 p.m.

The State government vide its GO Ms No 154 of Environment and Forest Department dated September 12 had notified that the Nanjarayan tank in Neruperichal vilalge in Tiruppur north taluk and Uthukuli taluk - Sarkarperiyapalayam village are set to become Nanjarayan bird sanctuary as per Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and the notification was published in Tiruppur district gazette on May 16, 2023.

The present claims and objections called for is as per Under Section 19 of Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. The District Collector, Tiruppur, has to enquire into the existence nature and extent of the rights of any person in or over the land comprised within the sanctuary limit.