HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector invites objections, claims on Nanjarayan bird sanctuary

June 22, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruppur District Collector T. Christuraj states that the claims and objections on the rights of the land in which the Nanjarayan bird sanctuary is to come up may be submitted in Form 8 and sent to the District Collector, Tiruppur, on or before August 8, 5.45 p.m.

The State government vide its GO Ms No 154 of Environment and Forest Department dated September 12 had notified that the Nanjarayan tank in Neruperichal vilalge in Tiruppur north taluk and Uthukuli taluk - Sarkarperiyapalayam village are set to become Nanjarayan bird sanctuary as per Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and the notification was published in Tiruppur district gazette on May 16, 2023.

The present claims and objections called for is as per Under Section 19 of Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. The District Collector, Tiruppur, has to enquire into the existence nature and extent of the rights of any person in or over the land comprised within the sanctuary limit.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.